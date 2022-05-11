Biden’s FDA Chief Claims Independent Media Is ‘Leading Cause of Death in U.S.’

President Biden’s FDA chief Dr. Robert Califf has declared that the leading cause of death in the United States is ‘independent media.’

No, this is NOT satire.

During an appearance on CNN, Califf told host Pamela Brown that independent outlets must be purged immediately and mainstream outlets given prominence in users social media feeds due to the “deadly misinformation” coming from non-mainstream outlets.

After admitting that there was “no way to quantify this,” before mentioning heart disease and cancer (the real leading causes of death in the US), Califf went on to double down on his outlandish claims anyway.

Summit.news reports: Claiming that there has been “an erosion of life expectancy,” Califf went on to say that Americans were living an average of 5 years shorter than people in other high income countries.

Califf said that anti-virals and vaccinations meant “almost no one in this country should be dying from COVID,” before going on to explain that there was also a “reduction in life expectancy from common diseases like heart disease.”

“But somehow … the reliable, truthful messages are not getting across,” he said, adding, “And it’s being washed down by a lot of misinformation, which is leading people to make bad choices that are unfortunate for their health.”

The FDA chief did not explain how ‘online misinformation’ was causing more deaths from heart disease, but went ahead and made the claim anyway without being challenged by the host.

As we have exhaustively highlighted, “online misinformation” is indistinguishable from information the regime doesn’t like.

As we previously noted, the woman picked to head up the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ said free speech makes her “shudder” while also promoting the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Nina Jankowicz also ludicrously cited Christopher Steele as an expert on disinformation. Steele was the author of the infamous Clinton campaign-funded Trump ‘peegate’ dossier’ that turned out to be an actual product of disinformation.

The contrived moral panic over “misinformation” has become more pronounced following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, with CNN guests recently complaining about how it might impact their monopoly on controlling “the channels of communications.”