Biden’s Education Secretary: Students Need Access To Abortion To Thrive In School & In Life

President Biden’s education secretary Miguel Cardona claims that students need access to abortion in order to thrive both in school and in life.

Cardona made his remarks at the White House on Tuesday, during the second meeting of the administration’s Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access (also known as abortion).

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona: "Students need [abortion] to thrive in school and in life." pic.twitter.com/SoiNKXmtMR — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 4, 2022

The Daily Wire reports: Reuters reported that the meeting centered around how some women “cannot access abortion services” along with other issues surrounding the issue of reproduction.

“As I share your grave concerns about maintaining access to contraception and reproductive health services on our college campuses and ensuring there’s accurate and reliable information for students and for educators,” Cardona said as he sat next to Biden. “Students need access to health care to thrive in school and in life, and that includes reproductive health care.”

“Thank you also to Vice President Harris. In August, we met with college leaders grappling with new sweeping restrictions to their states. Our work together is ongoing,” he added. “It’s clear the Dobbs ruling has sown fear and confusion on our college campuses.”

During the meeting, Biden urged colleges not to add additional restrictions on students, saying, “My message to any other colleges considering enacting policies like this: Don’t. Please don’t.”

“Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this, personal decisions they make, but my Lord, we’re talking about contraception here,” Biden claimed. “It shouldn’t be that controversial, but this is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy.”

At the end of the press conference, Biden appeared to be annoyed by reporters who were trying to ask him questions as they were being shuffled out of the room.

“Among the only press in the world that does this,” Biden smirked as his staff talked over reporters. “Seriously.”