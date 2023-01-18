President Biden’s Justice Department wants to reinstate mask mandates for air travel.
The DOJ is now fighting to reinstate a federal mask mandate even though Biden previously said mask-wearing was a personal choice and declared that the “pandemic is over.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Fox News reports: The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Tuesday from the Biden Justice Department on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to reinstate a mask mandate for air travel, after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate last April.
“The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve,” DOJ said in a statement at the time of the ruling.
The legal fight comes almost six months after the president declared that the pandemic was “over” in a television interview.
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said in a CBS interview that aired in September.
“If you notice, no one’s wearing a mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape,” Biden added while he walked through the Detroit Auto Show.
The fight to keep mask mandates is not a popular one among travel industry groups. The U.S. Travel Association, for example, praised the ruling from the Florida judge striking down the mandate.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden’s DOJ Fighting To Reinstate Mask Mandate For Air Travel - January 18, 2023
- Madonna Accused Of Trafficking & Sexually Exploiting Children - January 18, 2023
- John Kerry Predicts The ‘Worst Consequences’ Of Climate Change - January 18, 2023