Biden’s Dogs Leave White House After ‘Aggressive Incident’

President Biden’s two German shepherd dogs have been moved out of the White House and returned to the Biden family home in Delaware.

According to reports on Monday, the move happened after one of the dogs, Major, dispalyed aggressive behavior.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Major had caused a ‘biting injury’ to an unnamed individual.

Later on Tuesday, a Secret Service official also confirmed to NBC News that the young dog had “nipped” a Secret Service agent’s hand.

American Greatness reports: The 3 year old German Shepherd has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and “charging” at staff and security, according to CNN. The older of Biden’s German Shepherds, Champ, is approximately 13 and has slowed down physically due to his advanced age.

According to a person familiar with the two dogs, they like to remain together, something Biden noted last month. Biden said he adopted Major in part as a companion for Champ, to keep the older dog busy and active.

“We got Major, he’s a rescue dog. We asked the vet, ‘What can we do to keep Champ going?’ and he said, ‘Get him a young dog.’ They’re buddies,” Biden told the media on Valentine’s Day while walking the two German Shepherds unleashed on the North Lawn.

Champ and Major grabbed media attention when they both moved into the White House in January, less than a week after Biden’s inauguration.

“I’ve been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog,” Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson last month during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm.”

This is not the Major’s first incident, in November it was reported he was the culprit of Joe Biden’s November foot injury, which resulted in hairline fractures and the wearing of a corrective boot.