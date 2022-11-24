Biden’s Disinformation Czar, Who Tried To Cancel 1st Amendment, Quietly Registers As Foreign Agent

Nina Jankowicz, the Biden administration’s “disinformation czar” who was dropped from the Department of Homeland Security after public outrage regarding plans to further limit free speech on the internet to liberal-approved talking points, has now registered as a foreign agent.
According to government records, Jankowicz has now registered officially as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), raising serious questions about why the Biden administration attempted to create the role of disinformation czar for her.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Jankowicz, who was appointed by Biden as executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board, was at the center of controversy over the Biden administration’s unconstitutional attempts to limit free speech by censoring opposing views.
Latest Videos
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
She also advised the British government to censor and suppress conservative opinions on the internet, urging it to find ways to suppress “undesirable” speech and ignore what she cynically referred to as “freedom of expression and fairy dust.”
Jankowicz also became infamous for her enthusiasm for musical theater as a means of expressing her left-wing and authoritarian political ideas. She notoriously referred to herself as the “Mary Poppins of disinformation” in a disturbing TikTok post.
Breitbart report: However, Jankowicz was herself a font of disinformation, spreading the notorious “Alfa Bank hoax” before the 2016 election, which falsely claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump had financial ties to a Russian bank.
She has now registered as a foreign representative under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), on behalf of the Centre for Information Resilience, a British organization devoted to countering disinformation online.
One critic of the group, which was only incorporated in 2020, noted its focus on censorship and wondered openly if it is “a British government cutout, conducting info-war operations at arm’s length from the state.”
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Biden’s Disinformation Czar, Who Tried To Cancel 1st Amendment, Quietly Registers As Foreign Agent - November 24, 2022
- Australian Senator: ‘Why Hasn’t WEF Penetration of Cabinets Triggered National Security Alerts?’ - November 23, 2022
- San Francisco Police Robots Authorized To Kill in Draft Policy - November 23, 2022