Biden’s Disinfo Czar Says: ‘Many Non-Binary People Give Birth’

Nina Jankowicz, Biden’s newly appointed ‘disinformation czar’, believes “there are many non-binary people who give birth”…..despite the basic fact that pregnancy is biologically unique to women.

Jankowicz is chief of the “Disinformation Governance Board,” which the Department of Homeland Security is setting up to combat “misinformation” online, even though she has a history of spreading misinformation herself.

Described as a “baffoon” and an “illiterate fascitst”, Jankowicz actually see’s herself as a Mary Poppins type figure

Breitbart reports: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke about the “just established” governance board during a congressional hearing Wednesday, arguing it would help reduce domestic threats to the United States.

Jankowicz, who is a so-called “disinformation expert” and a fellow for the Wilson Center, has been published by various corporate media outlets and has used the term “pregnant people” in her articles.

When she received pushback for using leftist language that erases women in an article for Wired this year, she explained her logic in a tweet and claimed “non-binary” people can have children.

Also, I’ve gotten comments about my use of “pregnant people” throughout the piece, as well as my call out of an internet built for and by “cisgender white men.”



First, it was important to me to make sure this piece was inclusive. There are many non-binary people who give birth. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022

“First it was important to me to make sure this piece was inclusive. There are many non-binary people who give birth,” she tweeted on January 22.

One follower pushed back against her claim and accused her of using “trending ideology for clicks.”

You lost me here. Only biological women give birth. But sure lean into trending ideology for clicks. — Shawna Marie (@ShawnaaMariee_) January 22, 2022

“It’s not about leaning into trending ideology for clicks; I have non-binary friends who have borne children,” Jankowicz replied, doubling down.

“Beyond my own personal experience, there are plenty of doctors and other healthcare professionals who recommend the use of inclusive language. ACOG does as well.”