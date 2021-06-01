Biden’s DHS May Consider Plan To Bring Deported Illegal Aliens Back To US

President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may be considering a plan to bring deported illegal aliens back to the United States.

No doubt the plan, should it go ahead, will be paid for by American taxpayers.

The open borders lobby shared a plan with the Biden administration to bring illegal aliens deported by former President Trump’s administration back to the US, according to the Associated Press. Over 935,000 illegal aliens were deported by the Trump administration.

Breitbart reports: The plan, open borders activists with the corporate-backed National Immigrant Justice Center suggest, could be done through executive order by Biden and create an office inside DHS that allows deported illegal aliens to submit requests to return to the U.S.

The AP reports:

The plan asks the government to take into account factors like people who were eligible for legal status and had applied before being deported or those who have compelling circumstances. The proposal has been shared with White House staff, the group said. It plans to invite Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the proposal and include a letter signed by 75 immigrants’ rights organizations supporting the plan. A White House spokesperson referred questions about the proposal to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond.

The plan comes as the Biden administration weighs another initiative to provide amnesty and reparations to more than 1,000 illegal aliens deported by the Trump administration. That plan would be a result of negotiations between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is representing the illegal aliens whose children are still in the U.S.

While the Biden administration has not explicitly endorsed the plan set forth by the National Immigrant Justice Center, similar provisions are included in the White House’s official amnesty plan, suggesting administration officials are supportive of such a policy.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s plan would give amnesty to illegal aliens who were already deported from the U.S. by the Trump administration starting in January 2017.

Specifically, the provision provides DHS waivers to deported illegal aliens — as long as they have not been convicted of a felony or three misdemeanors — so that they can return to the U.S. and apply for amnesty.

Today, there are roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. and 42 million foreign nationals south of the U.S.-Mexico border who have said they want to migrate to the U.S. This is a foreign population that is nearly five times the population of New York City.