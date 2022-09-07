Biden’s Covid Czar Says God Gave Us Two Arms – ‘One For The Flu Jab, The Other For The Covid Jab’

Joe Biden’s Covid Czar Dr. Ashish Jha has been pushing the idea of two annual vaccinations, one for Covid and one for the flu.
While trying to “normalize” the idea of yearly jabs, Dr. Jha even said that this is the reason why God gave us two arms.
“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot!” Jha said on Tuesday.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Dr. Jha’s comments come after Fauci said there will likely be a need for a YEARLY Covid jab.
Dr. Tony Fauci told reporters on Tuesday that there will likely be a need for a yearly COVID shot.
Since the first four (or is it five?) doses didn’t really work as advertised, maybe the next one will?
“It is becoming increasingly clear, that looking forward with the Covid pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, i think we are moving forward with a vaccination cadence similar to that of an annual virus,” Fauci said.
