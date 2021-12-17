Biden’s Christmas Message: “Many Unvaxxed Will DIE This Winter”

President Joe Biden issued a bleak Christmas message to all unvaccinated Americans on Thursday, warning them that many of them will die this winter unless they get jabbed.

“For unvaccinated: We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death, if you’re unvaccinated,” Biden warned. “For themselves, their family, and the hospital they’ll soon overwhelm.”

“Omicron is here. It’s gonna start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year, and the only real protection is to get your shot,” Biden continued.

Breitbart.com reports: Existing coronavirus vaccines continue showing reduced protection from the Omicron variant, prompting federal health officials to urge more people to get booster shots.

Biden repeated that Americans who were vaccinated and got an additional booster shot would not suffer deadly symptoms from the virus.

“If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death. Period,” he said.

Biden spoke to the press wearing a mask, after meeting with his coronavirus advisory team at the White House.

He argued that, through vaccine shots, more Americans could keep more schools and businesses open and “protect our economic recovery.”

“I want to see everyone around enjoy that,” he said. “I want to see them enjoy the fact that they’re able to be in school, that businesses are open and the holidays are coming.”

During his remarks, Biden struggled with his notecards, trying and failing to read off the number of Americans who had received a booster shot of the vaccine, before members of his team stepped in to help him.

He told reporters he would not take questions but rather address the country on Friday on his further efforts to combat the virus.