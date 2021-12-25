Biden’s Christmas Message: “Let’s Go Brandon, I Agree!”

December 25, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Joe Biden says 'Let's go Brandon' in Christmas message to Americans
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden and his carer Jill took NORAD Christmas phone calls at the White House on Christmas Eve. One caller closed out the call with “Let’s go Brandon!” much to the delight of the President.

Jill giggled while Joe responded, “Let’s go Brandon! I agree.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

Joe Biden to dad named Jared: “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”

Jared: “Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas, and Let’s go Brandon!”

Joe Biden: “Let’s go Brandon! I agree. Hey, by the way, are you in Oregon? Where’s you’re home?”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Earlier the Biden’s visited Children’s National Medical Center in DC and stopped by a Christmas tree decorated in tribute to Jill.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)