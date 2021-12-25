Biden’s Christmas Message: “Let’s Go Brandon, I Agree!”

Joe Biden and his carer Jill took NORAD Christmas phone calls at the White House on Christmas Eve. One caller closed out the call with “Let’s go Brandon!” much to the delight of the President.
Jill giggled while Joe responded, “Let’s go Brandon! I agree.”
WATCH:
TRANSCRIPT:
Joe Biden to dad named Jared: “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”
Jared: “Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas, and Let’s go Brandon!”
Joe Biden: “Let’s go Brandon! I agree. Hey, by the way, are you in Oregon? Where’s you’re home?”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Earlier the Biden’s visited Children’s National Medical Center in DC and stopped by a Christmas tree decorated in tribute to Jill.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- CNN Priest Tells Unvaxxed Viewers: ‘Stay the HELL Away From Worshipping God’ - December 25, 2021
- ‘COVID-19 Restrictions Are a SCAM’ – Experts Question Low Omicron Hospitalisations - December 25, 2021
- Putin: ‘Woke’ Virus Is the Most Dangerous Pandemic Threatening the West - December 25, 2021