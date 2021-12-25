Biden’s Christmas Message: “Let’s Go Brandon, I Agree!”

Joe Biden and his carer Jill took NORAD Christmas phone calls at the White House on Christmas Eve. One caller closed out the call with “Let’s go Brandon!” much to the delight of the President.

Jill giggled while Joe responded, “Let’s go Brandon! I agree.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with "Merry Christmas, and Let's Go Brandon."



Biden replied with: "Let's Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

Joe Biden to dad named Jared: “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”

Jared: “Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas, and Let’s go Brandon!”

Joe Biden: “Let’s go Brandon! I agree. Hey, by the way, are you in Oregon? Where’s you’re home?”

POTUS exchange on NORAD call with kids/parents tracking Santa's progress.



Jared: "I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well and let's go Brandon." (a right-wing euphemism for 'f*** Joe Biden)



Biden: "Let's go Brandon, I agree." — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) December 24, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Earlier the Biden’s visited Children’s National Medical Center in DC and stopped by a Christmas tree decorated in tribute to Jill.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC. on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/vYcCpoi8ei — The Hill (@thehill) December 24, 2021