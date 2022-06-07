Biden’s CDC: Mask Mandates Are COMING BACK Because of Monkeypox

President Biden’s CDC announced Monday that Americans will soon be forced to wear masks again because of the spread of Monkeypox.
The CDC upgraded the monkeypox alert to level 2 on Monday, ordering travellers to “wear a mask.”
Summit.news reports: There are three alert levels, level two decrees that Americans should ‘Practice Enhanced Precautions’, while level three advises ‘avoid non-essential travel’.
The U.S. has just 31 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 13 states, according to the CDC, which also states that the disease has been most prevalent among “men who have sex with men.”
As we reported last week, Anthony Fauci appeared to admit that the Biden administration’s efforts to reinstate mask mandates on planes and trains is about preserving “authority” over public health decisions, not about keeping people safe.
Earlier in the week, the Justice Department asked an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s order that mask mandates were unlawful.
As we noted in April, Joe Biden’s CDC extended mask mandates for Americans on planes and public transport, while the administration sought to simultaneously end all COVID restrictions for migrants crossing illegally into the United States.
Last week, the World Health Organisation stated announced that “As of 2 June 2022, there have been no deaths associated within the current monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries, however, cases and deaths continue to be reported from endemic countries.”
The body has reported 780 worldwide cases of monkeypox as of June 5.