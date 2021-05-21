Biden’s CDC Director Forced To Admit Lab Origin of COVID-19 a ‘Possibility’

Joe Biden’s CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was forced to admit that there is a “possibility” that the COVID-19 virus was leaked from a Wuhan lab.

After declaring that most coronaviruses have an “animal origin,” Walensky was pressed by Senator John Kennedy into exploring “other possibilities.”

“Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Walensky reluctantly admitted.

Summit.news reports: Last week, we highlighted an open letter signed by a group of the world’s leading scientists urging further investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As we previously noted, after spending months trying to negotiate a visit, WHO officials largely absolved China of blame for the COVID-19 pandemic after visiting a virus lab in Wuhan for just 3 hours.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, the WHO regurgitated Chinese propaganda that there was no human to human transmission of COVID and even after acknowledging there was, the health body suggested it was racist for countries to impose border controls.

Earlier this month, an independent body ruled that the WHO could have saved 3 million lives if it had urged travel restrictions earlier.

Walensky’s predecessor Robert Redfield, who served under Donald Trump, also discussed the lab leak origin of COVID during an interview with CNN in March when he said it was the “most likely” explanation.

A prominent German scientist with the University of Hamburg also released findings in February of a year long study that concludes the most likely cause of the coronavirus pandemic was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The establishment press and social media networks have previously attempted to bury questions about the lab origin of COVID by declaring them “conspiracy theories” and censoring information, but now there are too many prominent voices making the same argument for that to continue.