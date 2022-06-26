Biden’s Assistant Health Secretary: Sex Reassignment Surgery For Kids is “Lifesaving, Medically Necessary”

Dr. Rachel Levine, Biden’s woke transgender Assistant Secretary for health spoke at a DNC pride month event on Friday.
Levine, a biological man, said sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids is “lifesaving, medically necessary, age appropriate, and a critical tool.”
The Gateway Pundit reports: Levine recently said that there is no debate about “gender-affirming” care for kids.
“There is no argument among medical professionals — pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. — about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine said.
According to the American College of Pediatricians, no single long-term study demonstrates the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for transgender-believing youth.
Puberty blockers may cause depression and other emotional disturbances related to suicide. The package insert for Lupron, the number one prescribed puberty blocker in America, lists “emotional instability” as a side effect and warns prescribers to “Monitor for development or worsening of psychiatric symptoms during treatment.”
Worse yet, puberty blockers can cause permanent severe side effects, including osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment, and sterility when combined with cross-sex hormones.
