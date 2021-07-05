Biden’s Army Tells Soldiers To Prepare for MANDATORY Vaccines This September

The U.S. military is preparing to enforce mandatory vaccinations for all recruits this September regardless of their personal preference. What happened to “my body, my choice”?

The Army Times reports: The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure, Army Times has learned.

The directive came from an execute order sent to the force by Department of the Army Headquarters.

Army Times obtained a portion of a recent update to HQDA EXORD 225-21, COVID-19 Steady State Operations.