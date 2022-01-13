Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest in History

Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummetted to a record new low, with just 33 per cent of Americans supporting the president.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that 53 per cent strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing, with another 13 per cent undecided about him.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

According to the survey, a whopping 49 per cent believe Biden is dividing the country.

Summit.news reports: Meanwhile, with Trump expected to run again in 2024, a YouGov poll found that the former president was more admired than Biden or the Pope.

A poll conducted Redfield & Wilton Strategies at the end of December found that Trump would beat Biden by 6 points if the election were held now.

Record COVID cases, spiraling crime rates and a continued failure to secure the borders certainly aren’t helping Biden.

However, the economy is clearly the primary driver behind the dissatisfaction, with 57 per cent of poll respondents disapproving of Biden’s handling of it.

Inflation hit a 39-year high in December, with supply chain and worker shortages causing the cost of staples such as food, rent and cars to skyrocket.

While Americans are being told the official rate of inflation is 7 per cent, the actual percentage rise of products and services is far higher.