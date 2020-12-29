Biden’s America: Actor David Cross Says ‘F**k Trump Supporters. I Want BLOOD’

Far-left Hollywood actor David Cross has trashed Joe Biden’s motto to “heal” and “unite” America, declaring he wants to see the blood of Trump supporters flowing on the streets instead.

The Arrested Development star called for “blood” in a tweet on Saturday.

Fuck that. I want blood https://t.co/WuIBUmhOt7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Cross joins a host of left-wing Hollywood celebrities who have rejected Joe Biden’s call for healing. Actress Rosanna Arquette called the Republican Party the “Nazi Gestapo” while comedian Wanda Sykes claimed that all Trump voters are racists.

Actors Alec Baldwin and Debra Messing have both fantasized about physical violenceagainst the president.

Rob Reiner has called for the creation of a “non-partisan commission” to investigate President Trump after he leaves the White House, saying that it is necessary to “restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) urged the creation of lists of Trump supporters to be held “accountable” for supporting the president after the election. Some of her allies created The Trump Accountability Project, which would serve as a blacklist of people who supported or had ties to the Trump administration, even federal judges appointed by the president.