Biden’s America: Actor David Cross Says ‘F**k Trump Supporters. I Want BLOOD’

The Arrested Development star called for “blood” in a tweet on Saturday.
Breitbart.com reports: Cross joins a host of left-wing Hollywood celebrities who have rejected Joe Biden’s call for healing. Actress Rosanna Arquette called the Republican Party the “Nazi Gestapo” while comedian Wanda Sykes claimed that all Trump voters are racists.
Actors Alec Baldwin and Debra Messing have both fantasized about physical violenceagainst the president.
Rob Reiner has called for the creation of a “non-partisan commission” to investigate President Trump after he leaves the White House, saying that it is necessary to “restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”
Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) urged the creation of lists of Trump supporters to be held “accountable” for supporting the president after the election. Some of her allies created The Trump Accountability Project, which would serve as a blacklist of people who supported or had ties to the Trump administration, even federal judges appointed by the president.
