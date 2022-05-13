Biden’s Amendments Lay Groundwork To Quietly Hand US Sovereignty to UN

The Biden administration is quietly laying the groundwork to relinquish control of America’s health care system to the World Health Organization (WHO) and cede US sovereignty to the globalist United Nations (UN).

On May 22-28, the 75th World Health Assembly will convene at UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with delegates from 194 nations, to vote on the Biden administration’s amendments that will quietly and deceitfully hand over national sovereignty and authority to the WHO, which during the COVID pandemic, carried the water bucket for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regarding the Wuhan lab.

On Jan. 18, 2022, officials from the Biden administration quietly sent the WHO extensive amendments without an official statement or a single press conference. These proposed amendments are written to strengthen the organization’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations. If these amendments are approved, the WHO will have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the powers of nation states.

Desert Review report: The U.S. amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…” This enables the Director-General to declare health emergencies at will and can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.

The contents of the proposed amendments were not made public until April 12 2022,. The existing WHO regulations provide for an 18-month grace period during which a nation may withdraw its “yes” vote for amendments. However, the current proposed amendments would reduce that opportunity to six months. If the amendments are passed, a majority of the nations could change their individual votes and reverse the approval in the next months.

“Covid-19: Make It the Last Pandemic,” a report published by the United Nations in May 2021, claims that the “pandemic” would have been prevented if the WHO had been given more global authority. The report states, “In its current form, the WHO does not possess such powers …To move on with the treaty, WHO therefore needs to be empowered — financially, and politically… The treaty should possess an adaptable incentive regime, [including] sanctions such as public reprimands, economic sanctions, or denial of benefits.”

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden sent a letter to António Guterres, U.N.’s secretary-general and member of the Portuguese Socialist Party, retracting President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO. Biden also appointed Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, to represent the United States on the WHO’s executive committee.

In March 2020, the WHO pushed democratic nations to implement lockdowns, mandates, vaccine passports, digital “health” surveillance, etc. In fact, the WHO has developed guidance and even technical specifications for member states to adopt “interoperable standards” for COVID-19 vaccine passports. Labeled “interim guidance,” the WHO’s latest release pushes new digital vaccine passports to be used on a global scale. The WHO openly states these personalized digital documents could “be extended to capture vaccination status to protect against other diseases” and may “be used for continuity of care or as proof of vaccination for purposes other than health care,” such as employment, university education and international travel.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver sated, “The Biden administration has now set America up for cede U.S. sovereignty concerning the health of Americans to the World Health Organization. The proposed amendments would give the WHO global jurisdiction over the United States including the authority to declare national emergencies. We have already seen the lawless abuse of power under Joe Biden by the Centers for Disease Control, which the courts have fortunately blocked. Americans would have very little recourse against the WHO. America must not give up its sovereignty to the WHO.”