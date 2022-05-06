Biden White House Thanks Far-Left Terrorists for Doxxing Home Addresses of Supreme Court Justices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised far-left terrorists for doxxing conservative Supreme Court justices after after a draft opinion leak revealed the court is set to strike down Roe v Wade.
Far-left activist group “Ruth Sent Us” doxxed the home address of the six conservative justices of the US Supreme Court.
They are urging the public to harass and threaten the SCOTUS Justices and their families.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki if Biden approves of the doxxing.
“Activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki.
“Look, I think the President’s view is that there is a lot of passion, a lot of fear… about what they saw in that leaked document,” Psaki said.
Doocy pressed Psaki and asked her if she thinks it’s okay if left-wing protesters show up to private homes.
“I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” Psaki said.
