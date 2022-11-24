Biden White House Finally Admits ‘Chemtrails’ Are Real – Media Blackout

The Biden administration has announced a 5-year plan to research “chemtrails,” specifically using them to combat climate change.

“In the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), in coordination with relevant Federal agencies, was directed by Congress to develop a five-year – ‘scientific assessment of solar and other rapid climate interventions in the context of near-term climate risks and hazards,’” the White House declared.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: Geoengineering, a system of climate modification techniques, has been dismissed by governments and the media as a conspiracy theory despite the practice being in operation for decades.

From the Daily Beast:

On Oct. 13, the White House announced that it was funding a five-year-research plan into one of the most controversial proposals for fighting climate change out there: geoengineering, or the technologies and innovations that can be used to artificially modify the Earth’s climate. The report will be dedicated specifically to a form of geoengineering known as solar radiation management. This is a technique that essentially involves spraying fine aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. The idea is that, once it’s reflected, there’ll be less heat and temperatures will go down.

The only curious footnote not mentioned in this article is that the federal government already has been actively conducting geoengineering projects for many years.

Here’s former CIA Director John Brennan in 2016 boasting about the government’s most widely used geoengineering technique called Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), which involves “seeding the stratosphere with particles that reflect the sun’s heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do.”

In other words, the strategic release of what many refer to as “chemtrails” in the atmosphere.

“An SAI program could limit global temperature increases reducing some risks associated with higher temperatures, and providing the world economy additional time to transition from fossil fuels. This process is also relatively inexpensive,” Brennan said during a Council on Foreign Relations conference.

Despite the former CIA Director openly highlighting SAI, YouTube has nevertheless placed a disclaimer under the video insisting such a practice does not exist.

As the Daily Beast noted, the bizarre weather modification practice “doesn’t come without risk” such as global crop loss, stronger storms, and even disease spread.

“Geoengineering critics warn that it could have unintended consequences that ripple out all over the globe. After all, when you spray aerosols into the atmosphere, they’re going to spread out. Its effects would be felt everywhere no matter where you initially sprayed it. This could lead to a butterfly effect of disastrous events,” the Beast reported.

“For example, temperatures could dip so low that it results in crop loss—which we’ve experienced before in the year without a summer. Changes to the atmosphere could also intensify weather events like storms. Some research suggests that solar geoengineering could even spread diseases.”

The fact that the Biden regime isn’t more forthcoming about the government’s geoengineering practices already underway is unusual given the practice on its face appears to be an effort to reduce climate change, a key pillar of the left’s policy platform.