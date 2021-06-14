Biden Warns That Covid Delta Strain is Spreading Rapidly Among Young People & Children In UK

Last week US president Joe Biden very kindly warned about a highly infectious covid-19 strain, the Indian, now known as the Delta variant which is reportedly surging through the UK.

Biden is so concerned that he is even urging young people to go and get their vaccinations.

“Folks, the Delta variant — a highly infectious COVID-19 strain — is spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old in the UK. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love.”

On Wednesday just hours after issuing the warning Biden and his wife flew to the UK for the G7 summit.

They were pictured with other G7 leaders

The Queen even met with the world leaders who entered the UK for the summit without having to quarantine. Apart from the occaional ‘elbow bump’ they didn’t appear to be social distancing and were definitley not wearing face masks.

Ot maybe it’s because they already know that the UK is about to finally exit from lockdown restrictions on June 21 and we shall once again be free…….oh, but what about the Indian variant surge and the young people?