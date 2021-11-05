Biden Warns of ‘Planned Inspections’ & Hefty Fines to Enforce Covid Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration warned on Thursday that there would be “planned inspections” as well as hefty fines to make sure that businesses are complying with their new covid vaccine mandate.

A senior Biden official told reporters about the planned measures saying that businesses have been given until Jan. 4 to make sure their employees have received the shots necessary to be fully vaccinated.

All unvaccinated workers must start wearing masks by Dec. 5 and provide a negative Covid test on a weekly basis after the deadline.

He added: “We also will be having some programmed or planned inspections where we do go to workplaces to check to make certain that the workplace is in compliance with the rule”

Brietbart reports: The official said they would focus much of their vaccine mandate enforcement efforts on employers where employees complained about their working status.

Employers face a standard penalty of $14,000 per violation, which could escalate if they refuse to be compliant. Willful or repeated violations of the rule could cost as much as $136,532.

“For example, if we identify that an employer is willfully violating a standard, then that penalty is significantly higher than a workplace that is not willfully doing so,” the official noted.

The White House also warned health care facilities the government will terminate them from Medicare and Medicaid programs as further punishment if they did not comply with the mandate.

“Termination would really only occur if, after providing a facility with an opportunity to make corrections and come into compliance, they chose not to do so,” the official said.

After extensive review, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration filed Thursday their official emergency temporary standard for vaccine requirements.

“The bottom line is: Vaccination requirements work,” the official concluded. “And the actions we’re taking tomorrow will lead to millions of Americans getting vaccinated, protecting workers, saving lives, strengthening our economy, and helping it to accelerate our path out of this pandemic.”