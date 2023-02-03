Biden Wants People To Stay Home To Fight Climate Change

Joe Biden expects people to stay home, work remotely when possible, and drive less in his latest strategy to fight climate change

The President and his team have copied their latest plan from the covid pandemic.

They must have either forgotten (or don’t care) that small businesses struggled to survive the pandemic and that shutting down schools was disasterous for students.

The Washington Free Beacon reports: The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t all bad, a new Biden administration plan to fight climate change argues: It at least “highlighted major opportunities” to reduce travel demand and lower carbon emissions through “remote work and virtual interactions.”

The plan—which President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency and Energy, Transportation, and Housing departments released in January—aims to “eliminate nearly all greenhouse gas emissions” from the transportation sector by 2050, mostly through a transition to electric vehicles. Also included in the plan, however, is a controversial call to reduce “commuting miles” through “an increase in remote work and virtual engagements,” including in education.

“Telework and other components of a digital economy … can improve convenience by reducing travel demand, especially for work commuting,” the plan states. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted major opportunities for telework, with some studies showing the possibility of 10 percent long-term reduction in annual vehicle miles traveled.” The plan goes on to identify “remote access to services like health care and education” as one of the “key determinants of future travel demand.”

The administration’s COVID-inspired call to reduce travel demand is certain to satisfy leading green energy groups, which have voiced similar rhetoric since the pandemic’s onset. In April 2020, for example, the Rocky Mountain Institute touted “opportunities to reduce vehicle miles traveled via telework.” But the plan is already prompting outrage among small business advocates, who point to the fact that more than 100,000 small businesses closed permanently during the first few months of the pandemic alone as owners dealt with decreased demand. For Job Creators Network president Alfredo Ortiz, that history would repeat itself if widespread telework was adopted in the name of climate change.

“Once again, the Biden administration is blindly pursuing a ‘green’ agenda despite the unintended consequences it poses to the economy and, more specifically, small businesses,” Ortiz told the Washington Free Beacon. “Small businesses struggled to survive the pandemic and we don’t need to return to a similar environment in which in-person consumer demand is severely compromised.”