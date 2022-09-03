Biden Wants $13.7 Billion More In Ukraine Aid

Joe Biden is asking Congress for another $13.7 billion in aid for Ukraine as the funds he had approved earlier this year, are running out.

Biden’s request to Congress is part of an overall $47.1 billion emergency spending package of more funds to fight things like covid and the monkeypox, according to a report by the Associated Press

The president has already spent around three-quarters of the $40 billion approved by Congress in May, officials told the Associated Press, and he now wants to spend $13.7 billion more.

Breitbart reports: The additional funds would not only fund equipment and intelligence support but “direct budgetary support for Ukraine,” the report notes.

Using the existing $40 billion, Biden continues announcing multi-billion dollar packages to fund weapons and ammo, surface-to-air missile systems, counter-drone technology, and drones.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Biden announced a three billion dollar aid package to Ukraine in an effort to signal to Russia and the rest of the world that the United States continued to back their independence from Russia.

“The people of Ukraine, all our defenders highly appreciate America’s unwavering support,” Zelensky wrote on social media, thanking Biden for the support. “Together we will win!”

Since he took office as president, Biden has spent $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine according to reports.