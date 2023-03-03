Biden Vows: ‘We’re Gonna Ban Assault Weapons Again Come Hell or High Water’

March 3, 2023 Niamh Harris
US President Joe Biden has again pledged to ban “assault weapons” again “come hell or high water.”

Biden made his comments during a Wednesday night address to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.

According to FOX News Biden said: “I know it may make some of you uncomfortable,but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership. But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water. And high capacity magazines.”

The president’s latest push or an “assault weapons” ban comes just weeks after an attacker used handguns to kill three people on the Michigan State University campus.

