Biden Vows To Reinstate ‘Strict Mask Mandates’ This Winter

The Biden administration has vowed to reinstate strict mask mandates this winter now that the Democratic Party has stolen control of the Senate.

Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun recommending wearing masks indoors once again in at least five New York counties:

Infowars.com reports: Likewise, Los Angeles County health officials are also issuing mask guidelines, claiming that two new COVID variants are threatening to fuel another surge as winter nears.

“Many are predicting these strains, which are highly transmissible, are likely to drive an increase in cases this fall and winter,” said LA County health official Barbara Ferrar, suggesting that people should take the “bivalent” COVID booster.

In Canada, advocacy groups like Ontario School Safety and others are calling for mask mandates for children ahead of a predicted winter uptick of COVID cases.

“We get it, we understand why maybe you’ve stopped masking, we understand the pressures to want to get back to what we call normal,” she said. “We want Ontario open for business, open for learning.”

But she added that with masking, ventilation and hand washing, “we can keep things open, that we can continue with our activities and keep our kids in their sports and their clubs and keep them in school where they need to be. Everyone agrees — kids are best in school.”

In Australia, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned that citizens should brace for a “fourth wave” by masking and taking booster shots.

“The fourth wave that we have been expecting, now, we believe, has arrived but no one should be alarmed,” she told parliament on Thursday.

Queensland is entering a new wave so our COVID-19 traffic light system will switch from green to amber from tomorrow. Health Minister @YvetteDAth and the Chief Health Officer are speaking #Covid19. https://t.co/sqdUyguo9A — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 10, 2022

“We have been living with this virus for a long time, and Queenslanders know what to do.”

Professor Adrian Esterman, chair of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of South Australia, echoed her call.

“The onus is now on the other states and territories to follow Queensland’s lead and upgrade their health advice, and if necessary, reimpose some public health measures, like face mask advice,” he said.

“Surely, mandating face masks on public transport is not that difficult.”

Discussions in Germany, Spain, the UK, and elsewhere have also been underway in recent weeks about whether to reimpose mask mandates ahead of the coming winter.

The renewed demands for masking are completely unwarranted given numerous studies have found them to be ineffective at preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Not only that, but it was common knowledge that children hated being forced to wear the masks.