Biden Vows to Push Transgender Bathroom & Locker Room Laws ‘From Day One’

Joe Biden promises to aggressively push pro-transgender laws for schools, sports, and bathrooms “on his first day in office.”

In a statement posted on his campaign website, Biden promises to “restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity.”

The website states:

On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity. He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students’ civil rights.

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The Obama-era “guidance” dismissed the science of two biological sexes by allowing “sex discrimination” in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) to include “discrimination based on a student’s gender identity, including discrimination based on a student’s transgender status.”

In October, Biden also gave support for transgender medical treatments for children who may suffer from the psychological disorder known as gender dysphoria. He said during an ABC town hall that eight-year-old children should be allowed to decide if they are transgender.

“The idea that an eight-year-old child, a ten-year-old child, decides, you know, ‘I want to be transgender.’ That’s what I think I’d like to be. It’d make my life a lot easier,’” the future president said. “There should be zero discrimination.”

Biden has also promised to sign the Equality Act into law in his first 100 days, a measure that would remove federal recognition of two sexes.

The Equality Act will codify into federal law transgender bathrooms, the elimination of women-only sports, forcing preferred pronoun use, and other similar special transgender privileges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already signaled she is in step with the Equality Act becoming law. On January 1, she revealed that the House’s new rules would include the elimination of gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter,” – any term that reflects the male and female sexes.

As Breitbart News reported, the new rules would require Congress to “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.”

Biden will take office on Wednesday, January 20.