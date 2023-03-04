Biden Vows To Ban Guns ‘Come Hell or High Water’

President Biden has vowed to ban all so-called ‘assault weapons’ and high-capacity magazines “come hell or high water” before he is forced out of office in 2024.

“I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership,” Biden said at the House Democratic Caucus Issues in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday.

“But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water and high capacity magazines. When we did it last time to reduce mass deaths,” he added.

— Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) March 2, 2023

Summit.news reports: Last month the Biden DOJ announced that it would give $231 million to states to be used for crisis intervention, one day after a mass shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

“These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.