Biden Vows to Take ‘Millions’ of Cars off American Roads

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to take “millions” of cars off American roads as part of his radical environmental policies if elected this November.

The former Vice President made the promise during Sunday night’s presidential debate on CNN.

Biden said he wanted to pursue things he’d been “talking about for years” such as “high-speed rail” instead of car travel.

He then promised that his administration would be “taking millions of automobiles off the road.”

“No more subsidies for fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling including offshore, no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill,” Biden said. “Period. Ends.”

Dailywire.com reports: “No new fracking and, by the way, on the Recovery Act, I was able to make sure we invested $90 billion in making sure we brought down the price of solar and wind that is lower than the price of coal, that’s why not another new coal plant will be built,” Biden continued.

“We in fact have the ability to lay down the tracks where no one can change, change the dynamic, and that’s why we should be talking about things like I’ve been talking about for years: high speed rail, taking millions of automobiles off the road.”

Biden has embraced far-left positions championed by socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), praising her “Green New Deal,” which includes a government takeover of some private industries.

The Washington Post reported in June:

Joe Biden is embracing the framework of the Green New Deal in his bid for the White House, calling on the United States to eliminate climate-warming emissions by no later than the middle of the century while creating millions of new jobs and rallying the rest of the world to forestall dangerous rising temperatures. … To that end, Biden’s climate plan adopts the rhetoric — and at times, many of the actual policy proposals — of the Green New Deal resolution put forward this year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), which calls on the nation to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2030.

During a debate in December, Biden indicated that he was willing to cut hundreds of thousands of oil and natural gas jobs.

“The answer is yes,” Biden said. “We should, in fact, be making sure right now that every new building built is energy contained, that it doesn’t leak energy, that in fact we should be providing tax credits for people to be able to make their homes turn to solar power. They’re all kinds of folks — right here in California, we’re now on the verge of having batteries that are about the size of the top of this podium that you can store energy when in fact the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. We have enormous opportunities.”

On the issues as a whole, The Daily Wire reported: “Although Biden now presents himself as a moderate, centrist figure, the totality of his political career, overall, suggests that he is a firm leftist. Biden has dabbled at times in moderation, including previous support for tough-on-crime legislation and his longstanding stance that he is “personally pro-life” despite his support of legalized abortion. However, he has long been a progressive on legal issues, economic issues, and foreign policy issues, and even preempted President Obama’s “evolution” when, in 2012, he confirmed that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage.”