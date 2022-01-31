Biden Vows He Will Nominate A Black Woman To Supreme Court Within Weeks

President Biden has promised to nominate a black female replacement for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February .

“It is my intention to make my decision public before the end of February,” Biden said during an event with Breyer, who had publicly announced his decision to retire.

According to a Rasmussen poll released on Friday, while Democrats are more likely to approve of Biden letting race and gender define who he chooses, a majority of voters do not think Supreme Court justices should be selected based on such immutable characteristics.

Breitbart reports: The president asserted he would keep his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the court.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity, and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“It’s long overdue in my view,” he added.

Biden said he had not made a choice at this point and would consult members of the United States Senate as well as Vice President Kamala Harris about his upcoming decision.

“I’m fortunate to have advising me in the selection process, Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said, pointing to her legal background as a former attorney general of California and a member of the Senate judiciary committee.

Biden thanked Breyer, describing him as a “model public servant at a time of division” in the United States.

Breyer was optimistic about the future of democracy in America, reading from the Constitution and the Gettysburg address and citing George Washington as part of his remarks.