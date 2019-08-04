Biden Vows to ‘Beat the NRA’ Following El Paso Shooting

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden has vowed to take on the National Rifle Association (NRA) following the deadly shooting in El Paso Saturday.
Biden told his supporters that he has beaten it before and intends to do so again.
According to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen there are least 20 casualties and 26 injuries. The suspect is in police custody, and his motive is not yet known.
Breitbart.com reports: The vast majority of 2020 Democrats responded to the mass shooting on Twitter, calling for Congress to seriously pursue gun control measures. However, Biden took remarks a step further and placed blame on the NRA in a speech to supporters Saturday.
“I can say without fear of contradiction: Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said, according to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein.
“This is a sickness, this is well beyond anything that we should be tolerating,” he continued. “The fact is we can beat the NRA, we can beat the gun manufacturers. I did it.”
“We’ve beat them before, we can do that again and it’s my intention to do just that,” he added:
Biden also reacted to the massacre on Twitter, writing in part, “It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic.”:
