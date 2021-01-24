Biden Voters Flood Twitter With Messages of Deep Regret

Large numbers of Joe Biden voters are now beginning to realize they have been conned – BIGLY.
According to text messages flooding Twitter, many Biden voters feel they have been betrayed just days after his inauguration.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Twitter user Kristin:
Here are the texts from the Biden voters:
“Wtf is happening?”
“Like ruin the economy on purpose”
“What the f*ck”
“Where the f*ck is Trump when you need him!?”
“But…But…character matters”
“Jeremy just called and yelled at me. He said everyone on the job site are freaking out thinking they are going to lose their jobs. He’s blaming me for voting for Biden. You know I hated the way Trump acted. Is it true that Jeremy could lose his job?”
Stunning and sad.
These voters were promised a “moderate” President.
They were promised a President who would be “nice”.
They are now realizing it was all one big lie.
Niamh Harris
