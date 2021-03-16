Biden Urges Local Church Leaders & Doctors To Promote Covid Vaccines

President Biden doesn’t seem to agree with his chief Covid-19 adviser’s view that Donald Trump would be a ‘game changer’ in promoting vaccines, and thinks instead that local pastors and doctors would have the biggest impact.

Biden said on Monday: “The thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preacher, what the local people in the community say” adding “So I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine, and even after that until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated, to wear this mask.“

REPORTER: Should Trump should help promote the vaccine to his supporters?



Critics of the president were skeptical that a good word from local church leaders would persuade people to get vaccinated. “So as a follower of Christ I should also follow the orders of a tyrannical government leader?” one Twitter asked. “Let me circle back.”

RT reports: Biden made his comments after a reporter shouted a question at a White House event regarding the enactment of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief legislation. The statement came one day after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media-adored government expert on all things coronavirus, said former president Trump could have a huge impact by encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated.

“I think it would make all the difference in the world,” Fauci told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. “He’s a very widely popular person among Republicans.”

Wallace cited an NPR/PBS poll showing that 49 percent of Republican men said they don’t plan to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Fauci said of Trump, “If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated, it’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him.”

Both appeals for help were ironic. A group of evangelical leaders who supported Biden in the November 3 presidential election said last week that they felt betrayed by the new president because his party’s Covid-19 relief bill allowed for billions of tax dollars to be spent on abortion – breaking with nearly half a century of government policy on the issue.

Fauci praised Biden on Covid-19 policies and criticized Trump in a Washington Post interview that was published just three days before the election. The media blamed Trump for US pandemic deaths and portrayed Fauci as a hero, despite the fact that Trump implemented the policies recommended by Fauci.