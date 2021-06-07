Biden Tweeted About Tulsa Race Massacre But Failed To Mention D-Day

On Sunday, the anniversary of D-Day,President Biden tweeted a video of his meeting with survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre

He failed to mention that June 6th was the anniversary of D-Day, the U.S-led invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.

Breitbart reports: Biden, who appeared to confuse D-Day with Pearl Harbor Day last year on the campaign trail, tweeted: “I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal.”

He shared a video produced by the White House in which he emphasized the need to tell the truth about America’s past sins: “You can’t pretend it didn’t happen. … It can happen again,” he said.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

None of Biden’s Twitter accounts — @JoeBiden, @POTUS, @WhiteHouse — had commemorated D-Day by 6:30 p.m Eastern time. A search of the White House website also showed no statements.

Curiously, Vice President Kamala Harris issued a tweet on Sunday commemorating the anniversary of D-Day:

On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2021

Biden’s own accounts, and the White House, did not retweet that message, though they retweet each other occasionally.