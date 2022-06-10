Biden Trips Up Stairs To Air Force One, Yet Again

President Joe Biden stumbled up the stairs of Air Force One as he boarded the presidential plane on Wednesday.
In yet another instance of the presidents cognitive and physical decline, Biden stumbled and put his hand down to regain his balance as he made his way up the steps to the plane.
MSNBC anchor Kristen Welker did admit: “It appears as though the president did have a slight trip there as he’s boarding Air Force One,”
Infowars reports: Unfortunately for America, this is not the first time Biden stumbled on national television.
Biden was seen stumbling up the stairs to Air Force One just last month.
Last year, Biden again tripped and fell three times in a row going up the stairs to Air Force One.
Will the media ever admit that Biden’s ailing physical and cognitive health is a national security concern and an embarrassment to the nation?
After all, 38 Republican lawmakers called for Biden to undergo cognitive testing in February, claiming his “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years.”
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson – who served under the Trump, Obama, and Bush administrations – warned that Biden’s cognitive decline is a national security risk following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
