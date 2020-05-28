Biden Tries To Blame ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark on Host: ‘He Was Being a Wise Guy’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden continues digging a hole for himself as he attempts to shift the blame for his “you ain’t black” remark last week that is eroding his support in the African-American community.

The former vice president is now claiming he made the racist comment because the black host of the program was “being a wise guy” and he was “responding in-kind.”

“Well, first of all, um, you know, I, uh, it was a mistake, number one,” Biden said said during a Tuesday interview with CNN’s The Breakfast Club. “And I was smiling when he asked me the question.”

However, Biden wasn’t responding to a question when he declared, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s controversial line appeared to come from nowhere and followed the host’s benign statement: “It’s a long way until November, we’ve got more questions.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him,” Biden told CNN host Dana Bash. “He was being a wise guy and I responded in kind, I shouldn’t have done that.”

Joe Biden blames Charlamagne tha God for his racist "you ain't black" remarks.

"He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind."

Biden was widely panned for his remarks.

His comments were condemned by prominent members of the black community, including politicians, athletes, business owners, and celebrities.

During an interview on Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said “Well, I’m not going to whitewash his arrogant, insensitive, painful comment that he made.

“It tells me that he has taken the black vote for granted and he will continue to do so,” Scott continued.

“This is not the first time we have had rhetoric from the vice president that has been offensive.”

“It was Senator Kamala Harris that called attention to vice president Biden’s ignorance on the issue of school busing,” Scott added. “It was Senator Cory Booker who called him onto the carpet for the crime bill.

“So, his record has been called into question by his own party. The thing I hear right now from his party, however, crickets.

“It is quiet as a church mouse right now on the left. “I’m tired of hearing people put democrats on a perch when it comes to offensive, racially offensive comments and they hold Republicans to a very different standard.”