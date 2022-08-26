Biden Trembles With Fear As Person Shouts ‘You Stole the Election’ During Rally

Joe Biden was left visibly shaken up during a campaign rally on Thursday, where he was shouted down by an angry attendee.

As Biden began slamming former President Donald Trump, a man yelled, “You stole the election!” to which Biden angrily responded, “Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries.”

The rally took place at Richard Montgomery High School where Biden was barely able to fill the school’s gymnasium.

Biden's speech in Maryland is interrupted by someone who sounds like he's screaming, "You stole the election!"



Biden eventually responds by saying, "ignorance knows no boundaries." pic.twitter.com/gYA4C8S2Z0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2022

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Video and photo of the protester being ejected from the Biden rally.

Heckler yells at President Biden, “You stole the election!” before being booed by the crowd & escorted out of the DNC rally. pic.twitter.com/FQw0gJBJqy — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) August 25, 2022

Man ejected from Biden rally in Rockville, MD after screaming “you stole the election” pic.twitter.com/lrovAd5K4X — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) August 25, 2022

Here’s video of the guy who yelled “you stole the election”, interrupting President Joe Biden’s speech here in Rockville, MD. He was just about 15 yards from the stage. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/B3qZIQHlVT — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 25, 2022

Heckler interrupts @POTUS speech at political rally in a Rockville, #Maryland gym, shouting: “You stole the election! You stole it!” (Photo via radio pooler @smeghaniAP) pic.twitter.com/eNxnLMUybU — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 25, 2022

Biden’s remarks at the Bethesda fundraiser as reported by pool reporter Andrew Restuccia, “What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something – it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden says Trump and MAGA-ism is “semi-fascism”



“It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Via pooler @AndrewRestuccia pic.twitter.com/qJYHK5rcHL — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 25, 2022

Biden is taking a brief break from his August vacation to campaign for Democrats in the upcoming mid-term elections. He returns to Delaware on Friday to resume his vacation.