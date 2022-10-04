Biden Told Rev. Al Sharpton He Plans To Run For President Again in 2024

Joe Biden reportedly told Rev. Al Sharpton that he intends to run again for president in 2024 despite continued questions over his cognitive decline

Biden made the remarks early in September when he met with the leaders of black civil rights organizations at the White House.

An official from Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) told NBC that Biden had told Sharpton of his plans to seek re-election

“I’m going to do it again. I’m going,” Biden reportedly said.

NBC News has asked the White House for comment on Biden’s intentions.

Summit News reports: That comment isn’t going to be welcomed by the majority of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, 56 per cent of whom told an ABC News/Washington Post poll in late September that they didn’t want the 79-year-old to be their party’s candidate.

Whether Biden is telling the media one thing and close allies another is a definite possibility, given his other remarks.

When asked during an interview with CBS 60 Minutes whether he had made a “firm decision” on whether to run for re-election, Biden prevaricated.

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” Biden said in response, before adding, “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again?” That remains to be seen.”

Biden would be in his mid-80’s by the time he left the White House if he won again in 2024.

Given that barely a day goes by without him embarrassing himself publicly, it seems like a stretch to suggest that Biden would perform anywhere near adequately in presidential debates two years from now.

The latest example occurred during a speech in Puerto Rico on Monday, where Biden had difficulties speaking and pronouncing words.

As we previously highlighted, former White House physician Ronny Jackson says that Joe Biden “won’t finish his term” because “his mind is too far gone.”