Biden To Visit Texas To ‘Bring Some Comfort’ To Families Of Uvalde Shooting Victims

May 26, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 3
President Biden has announced that he and the first lady plan to visit Uvalde, Texas in order to ‘bring a little comfort’ to the families of the shooting victims.

He said his trip would “let them know that we have a sense, just a sense of their pain and hopefully bring some little comfort to the community in shock, and grief, and in trauma.”

Biden exploited the tragic incident to push the gun control agenda despite knowing that mentally-ill or programmed killers don’t follow gun laws

He said it was “just wrong” for the suspected shooter, 18 year old Salvador Ramos, to be able to buy “weapons of war,” referring to two AR-15-style semi-automatic weapons that he had legally purchased.

Breitbart reports: Biden again expressed his anger that his proposed gun control laws failed to pass in Congress.

“When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to, if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of carnage that goes on in this country,” Biden said angrily.

The president used the school shooting to renew his calls for gun control, including a new assault weapons ban.

“To state the obvious… I’m sick and tired. I’m just sick and tired of what’s going on and continues to go on,” he said.

He again falsely claimed the Second Amendment was limited and did not give owners the ability to buy a cannon when it was first added to the Constitution.

“When it was passed, you couldn’t own a… you couldn’t own a cannon, you couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. It’s just, there have always been limitations,” Biden said.

