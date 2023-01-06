Biden To Grant Mass Amnesty & Work Permits to 30,000 New Illegal Immigrants A Month

Joe Biden has announced a new process for border security and enforcement.
According to the President this new process whcih will grant mass amnesty for 30 thousand new illegals a month, is not only orderly…..”It’s safe and humane, and it works.”
The announcement was made on Thursday just days before Biden’s first trip to the southern border, which is set to take place on Sunday in El Paso, Texas. After that, on Monday and Tuesday, he’ll fly to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders.
The Gateway Pundit reports: More than 5 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.
Biden announced a new app that illegals can use to seek asylum in the US.
“Through the CBP One app, we are also providing a new mechanism for noncitizens to schedule appointments to present themselves at ports of entry, facilitating safe and orderly arrivals. Initially this will be used for those seeking an exception from the Title 42 public health order. Once the Title 42 order is no longer in place, CBP One will be used to help ensure safe and orderly processing at ports of entry,” Homeland Security said in a statement.
Individuals who use the CBP One app will be able to schedule an appointment to present themselves at the following ports of entry:
- Arizona: Nogales;
- Texas: Brownsville, Hidalgo, Laredo, Eagle Pass, and El Paso (Paso Del Norte); and
- California: Calexico and San Ysidro (Pedestrian West – El Chaparral).
Up to 30,000 asylum seekers per month from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti will be admitted under Vice President Joe Biden’s new immigration plan, while the same number will be ‘rapidly’ deported back to Mexico for crossing the border illegally.
“DHS is establishing new parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans, modeled on the successful processes for Venezuelans and Ukrainians, which combine safe, orderly, and lawful pathways to the United States, including authorization to work, with significant consequences for those who fail to use those pathways. We are also continuing the process with respect to Venezuelans,” according to the press release.
“Nationals from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua who do not avail themselves of this process, attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and cannot establish a legal basis to remain will be removed or returned to Mexico, which will accept returns of 30,000 individuals per month who fail to use these new pathways.”
“The expansion of the Venezuela process to Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua is contingent on the Government of Mexico’s willingness to accept the return or removal of nationals from those countries. It also is responsive to a request from the Government of Mexico to provide additional legal pathways for migrants, and it advances both countries’ interests in addressing the effects throughout the hemisphere of deteriorated conditions in these countries,” it added.
“Through a fully online process, individuals can seek advance authorization to travel to the United States and be considered, on a case-by-case basis, for a temporary grant of parole for up to two years, including employment authorization, provided that they: pass rigorous biometric and biographic national security and public safety screening and vetting; have a supporter in the United States who commits to providing financial and other support; and complete vaccinations and other public health requirements. Individuals who enter the United States, Mexico, or Panama without authorization following today’s announcement will generally be ineligible for these processes. These processes will allow up to 30,000 qualifying nationals per month from all four of these countries to reside legally in the United States for up to two years and to receive permission to work here, during that period,” DHS announced.
