Biden to Allow 25,000 Migrants Seeking Asylum Into US

Joe Biden is to allow at least 25,000 migrants seeking asylum, but forced to wait in Mexico under Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, into the United States while their immigration cases go through the legal system.

The asylum seekers will be tested for Covid-19 before they enter the US and will start coming across a few hundred at a time starting next week, according a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration

GateWay Pundit reports: Setting the Covid issue aside, Joe Biden is focused on helping foreigners as Americans suffer from Democrat lockdown orders.

Under Joe Biden, Americans come last.

The Associated Press reported:

The first wave of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico” program will be allowed into the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly, with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer numbers.

President Joe Biden’s administration declined to publicly identify the three crossings out of fear it may encourage a rush of people, but U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said officials told him that they are Brownsville and El Paso in Texas, and San Diego’s San Ysidro crossing.

In addition to allowing tens of thousands of asylum seekers into the US, Biden plans to introduce legislation to Congress that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens currently living in the US (more like 20+ million illegals).

Joe Biden also ordered ICE agents to release all illegal aliens in custody, including criminal aliens.

“Release them all, immediately,” the ICE agent wrote. “No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer.”