Biden Threatens to ‘Escort Trespassers From White House’

With the media about to prematurely declare Joe Biden victorious as President Trump vows to fight in court, the Biden campaign has promised to “escort trespassers from the White House.”

On Friday night, POTUS gave a speech declaring that he wouldn’t allow an election to be “stolen like this.”

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” President Trump said.

The Trump campaign then released a statement declaring, “This election is not over.”

In response, Team Biden publicly threatened to physically remove Trump from the White House if necessary.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign said: “The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House.”

Summit.news reports: As we previously reported, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley met with TV network anchors last weekend to inform them that the U.S. Military would not intervene in the election.

Milley sought to “dispel any notion of a role for the military in adjudicating a disputed election or making any decision around removing a president from the White House.”