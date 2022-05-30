Biden Threatens To Cut Food Funding To Schools That Won’t Go Along With Trans Bathroom Policy

The Biden administration is threatening to cut lunch funding to schools that refuse to go along with their radical transgander bathroom policy.
The US Department of Agriculture has officially embraced President Biden’s transgender agenda and is taking steps to make sure that schools comply.
So basically, schools that receive federal funding for lunches will be enforced to allow biological males into girls’ bathrooms.
The move is part of a larger push from the Biden regime to promote transgender rights and gender ideology through guidance to federal bureaucracies and reinterpretation of civil rights laws.
The Daily Caller reports: All state and local agencies that receive Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) funding, including schools, will have to update their non-discrimination policies to include protections for gender identity and must investigate any allegations of discrimination on the basis of gender identity, according to a May 5 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announcement. Obama-era guidance interpreting Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to prohibit gender-identity discrimination stated that transgender students must be allowed to use the restroom, locker room and shower facility that matches their gender identity.
“Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA and FNS are issuing this interpretation to help ensure its programs are open, accessible and help promote food and nutrition security, regardless of demographics,” the announcement read.
FNS funding supports food security programs for the poor such as federally subsidized school lunches and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, also known as food stamps.
The USDA is interpreting the ban on sex-based discrimination in Title IX of the Education Amendments to include gender identity rather than just biological sex, according to the USDA announcement. The move is in line with Biden’s executive order banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity.