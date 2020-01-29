Biden Threatens To Make Michelle Obama the VP and Barack a Supreme Court Justice

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested on Tuesday that the Obamas will be appointed to high office if is elected in 2020, telling voters he wants to make Michelle Obama his running mate and vice president, while Barack is destined for the Supreme Court.

Biden made the promise during a campaign townhall in Iowa, where he was asked by a voter if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would,” Biden said in response. “but I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court justice.”

When the voters clarified that he had not stipulated which Obama he was referring to, Biden asserted he meant the former president, since he had other plans for the former first lady.

“Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden said to laughter from the crowd. “They’re both incredibly qualified people. I mean and they’re such decent honorable people.”

Breitbart report: Tuesday marked the second time in recent weeks that Biden has floated the idea that one or both of the Obama’s would play a leading role in Washington, DC, if he were to be elected.

.@JoeBiden: I’ll make Obama a SCOTUS judge and Michelle my VP pic.twitter.com/UzBGnivR6f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2020

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September 2019, the former vice president joked that he had already broached the idea of asking Michelle Obama to be his running mate. A few months later in December of that year, Biden went further by telling voters in Iowa he would appoint Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, provided the former president would “take it.”

The suggestions have come as many of the Obamas’ friends and supporters have remained cool on backing Biden. Obama, himself, reportedly is not big on his former vice president’s chances, allegedly telling a rival 2020 Democrat that Biden lacks an “intimate bond” with voters.