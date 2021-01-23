Biden the Bullsh*tter: ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to Change Pandemic Trajectory

In contrast to his campaign messaging, Biden admitted on Thursday that “We didn’t get into this mess overnight and it’s going to take months for us to turn things around,” adding “We will defeat this pandemic, and to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point: Help is on the way.”
However, he lowered expectations even further on Friday when he said decalred, “there is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”
WATCH:
Zerohedge.com reports: Here’s what Biden said in late October on the campaign trail about how he’d deal with COVID-19:
“Imagine a day in the not too distant future, when you can enjoy dinner with your friends and family, and maybe even go out to a movie.”
Just not for a while, apparently.
As an aside, here’s how the Bidens dealt with the National Guard being forced to sleep in a parking garage after they were booted from the Capitol grounds:
