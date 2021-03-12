Biden Tells Americans To ‘Trust Fauci’

Joe Biden is demanding that Americans trust Dr. Anthony Fauci and science when it comes to the issue of vaccine safety.

The president described Fauci “one of the most trusted voices in the world” even after his chief medical adviser admitted that the latest CDC recommendations were not science-based.

Fauci said there is no scientific reason why people who have had the Covid vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted.

On Wednesday he was asked what was the science behind denying those who had been vaccinated from travelling.

He replied that Americans would just have to trust the CDC: “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call”

RT reports: In his first address as president on Thursday evening, Biden demanded Americans follow advice from scientists, who he said “have made clear that things may get worse again” as new strains of the virus spread.

“But to get there we can’t let our guard down. This fight is far from over,” he added, calling on those hesitant to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to take cues from Dr. Fauci, praising the health expert as “one of the most distinguished and trusted voices in the world.”

“He’s assured us the vaccines are safe and underwent rigorous scientific review. I know they’re safe. Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I know they’re safe,” Biden said.

The advice to take Fauci’s words at face value, however, did not sit well with those pointing to apparent flip-flops by Biden’s chief medical adviser throughout the pandemic, such as his shifting stance on wearing masks. In March of last year, Fauci said that there was no need to be “walking around with a mask on,” though he later defended his comments, saying he wanted to protect the supply of masks for healthcare workers.

Some critics pointed to the health expert’s recent admission that there was no science or data behind the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) advice against air travel for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“And then Biden says we need to ‘listen to Dr. Fauci’ who said this week that he’s going off of his ‘gut’ on whether vaccinated people can travel. Please,” tweeted conservative commentator Katie Pavlich.

“The vaccines are safe just listen to Dr. Fauci (because he’s got nothing right and has flip-flopped over everything he said the past year),” another supporter of former President Donald Trump said.

Biden said that if the vaccination campaign runs smoothly, Americans may be able to afford themselves the luxury of a cookout and a little celebrating on July 4. However, the president demanded that people stay vigilant, noting that state governments may have to reinstate sweeping restrictions if the conditions change.