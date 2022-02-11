Biden Tells All Americans To Leave Ukraine Immediately

The US government has advised all Americans still in the Ukraine to leave immediately and by any means available citing an alleged threat of a Russian invasion

In an advisory warning on Thursday the State dept also warned that the US “will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine.” It said that regular consulate service, including aiding citizens trying to leave the country, would be “severely impacted.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“American citizens should leave now,” President Biden said in an interview with NBC News

Biden told anchor Lester Holt: “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly,” he said, adding that “sending troops to evacuate would be world war’:

Russia has repeatedly denied that it intends to ‘invade’ Ukraine and the Ukrainian government has also criticized the US for fearmongering.

RT reports: The previous US travel alert issued in January cited the same concerns of “increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19” while calling on US citizens to avoid going to Ukraine, but did not go as far as to urge them to flee the country as soon as possible.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means,” the US State Department said in its new travel alert.

Those Americans who opt to remain in Ukraine should stay vigilant “due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action,” the advisory continued, before warning that the US government would “not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens” if a military conflict breaks out.

The US first issued a ‘do not travel’ red alert advisory for travel to Ukraine last month. At the time, however, the US encouraged only some diplomatic staff and their families to depart the country. The move still did not go down well with Kiev, with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calling the de-facto evacuation “premature.”