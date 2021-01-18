Biden Team Tells Migrant Caravan Not To Come To The US…You Won’t Get In Just Yet

A senior member of Biden’s transition team has reportedly warned the latest caravan of Honduran migrants not to come to the United States just yet.

According to an NBC news reports, the official advised that if they come they will not be allowed to enter the US….for now.

The unnamed transition official told NBC News. “The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight…..There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.”

Breitbart reports: Currently, there are multiple programs put in place by the Trump administration to prevent the caravan migrants that are now forcing their way into Guatemala from Honduras from entering the U.S. if they make it this far. Those programs include immigration enforcement programs in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America and Mexico.

They also include the administration’s Remain in Mexico protocols and the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These programs led to the expulsion of approximately 90 percent of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Late last week, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with potential cabinet members and told them “his day one plans to introduce immigration reform legislation and protect DACA recipients,” Breitbart’s John Binder reported.

Their plans also include ending the Remain in Mexico policy and Title 42, Binder stated.

Currently, thousands of Honduran migrants are attempting to make their way through Guatemala after forcing their way through border crossings over the weekend.

Caravan from Honduras busting through Guatemala Border in route to the USApic.twitter.com/ZSdFqGLzxb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 16, 2021

“We are trusting in God to open our path, Biden is supposed to give us work opportunities to those who are there (on American soil), Hernandez tweeted quoting migrants en route to the U.S.

Caravan travelers cite Biden: “We are going in search of a better future, a job so we can send a few cents back home. We are trusting in God to open our path, Biden is supposed to give work opportunities to those who are there (on American soil).”https://t.co/ie9q6RbDE0 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 16, 2021

NBC reported:

The senior Biden transition official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said those who have been waiting at the border, along with other vulnerable populations, will be a priority for processing and entry, rather than those who have recently arrived. The official said migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. to claim asylum in the first few weeks of the new administration “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately.”

The official also said that the day-one proposals by the transition team oar for “undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S., not those who are considering arriving now.”

The unnamed official would not reveal what migrants who might be arriving in the next few weeks will find. However, the official added that what the caravan migrants “will not find when they get to the U.S. border that from Tuesday to Wednesday, things have changed overnight and ports are all open and they can come into the United States.”