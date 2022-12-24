Biden Sues Arizona For ‘Damaging The United States’ By Securing the Border

The Biden administration has launched a lawsuit against Arizona Gov. Doug Dacey alleging he has “damaged the United States” by building a makeshift border wall due to the absence of any Federal protection to secure the border.
The lawsuit charges that the temporary wall has been erected “unlawfully and without authority,” on Federal lands in Yuma County and must be removed immediately.
Gov. Ducey issued an executive order in August providing for 3,820 feet of open border to be blocked by 130 shipping containers as a temporary measure to stem the flow of illegal immigrants flooding across the US border. By early November, the initiative had expanded elsewhere along the border, with 6,680 feet of containers stacked two-high throughout Cochise County.
Arizona State officials reportedly told the Biden Administration that the shipping container wall would not be removed until a permanent border protection solution was provided by the Federal government.
When a section of the barrier was toppled earlier this year, Ducey’s office said he suspected it was done so by someone on purpose.
A new statement from Ducey’s office notes that the Governor has been assured a plan for a permanent barrier is imminent. “Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full-blown crisis, they’ve [the Biden Administration] decided to act. Better late than never,” the statement notes, adding “We’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction of this barrier with the urgency this problem demands.”
The development comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun employing the same plan.
During his Christmas address to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Biden ignored a question about the southern border.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
