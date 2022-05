Biden Suddenly Starts Yelling About Food Shortages During Union Convention Speech

During a speech to unions on Wednesday, President Biden suddenly got angry and started yelling about food shortages, caused by Democrat lockdowns, during the Covid pandemic.

He started screaming about long lines of people trying to get food: “Remember those long lines you’d see in a television and people lining up in all kinds of vehicles just to get a box of food in their trunk? How quickly they forget people were hurting”

Biden then blasted the Republican Party and accused them of not caring about Americans who were still struggling. He said: “And what did the MAGA crowd want to do?! Forget it!

Biden seemed to forget that there is currently a food shortage happening under his administration

Breitbart reports: The president spoke about his political opponents at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention in Chicago.

“God this is the United States of America!” Biden continued. “The idea that people would have to wait in line an hour, an hour and a half to get a box of food in their trunk, just unbelievable.”

The president frequently recalls seeing footage of food lines in America during the coronavirus pandemic, as schools were distributing free food to people in the community.

He blamed President Donald Trump for increasing the budget deficit.

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every year as president,” Biden said.

The president claimed Republicans were “dead wrong” for blaming him for inflation and defended the over $3 trillion in government spending in his first year as president.

“This is about fairness, it’s about dignity, it’s about fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Biden did not mention his own policies that helped create record-high inflation, proposing that more government spending would actually help lower inflation.