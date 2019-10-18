Biden Spent $924,000 on Private Jets While Lecturing America About Climate Change

Democratic 2020 contender Joe Biden has spent a whopping $924,000 on private jets in the last few months.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our communities, economy, national security and environment,” Joe Biden says.

“Our plan for a Clean Energy Revolution & Environmental Justice will address the climate emergency & protect our communities for generations to come,” he wrote on Facebook last June.

“Among his biggest expenses were $924,000 spent on EJCR LLC Dba Advanced Aviation Team, a company that offers private jet charter services, Federal Election Commission data shows,” the New York Post reports.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “That figure represents about one out of every 16 bucks his campaign raised — after taking in about $15.7 million and spending $17.6 million during that same period, The Daily Beast noted.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the hypocrisy.

“Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is in lusitania territory. He is still traveling in style. According to recent disclosures, Biden’s campaign spent more than $900,000 on private jets just in the third quarter of this year,” Carlson said. “You can hardly blame Joe Biden. He has a message he’s desperate to disseminate as far and wide as he can. The message? We much confront the existential threat of global warming.”

Biden also spent a lot of money trying to bring in more money, the Beast reported.

“The former vice president spent more than $230,000 on ‘fundraising consultants’ during Q3; nearly $500,000 on direct mail; and major chunks of change on high-end hotels in cities that serve as donor hubs but aren’t centrally located in early-voting states. During the third quarter period, the Biden campaign spent more than $20,000 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City; more than $14,000 at the Coronado Island Marriott in San Diego; more than $4,400 at the Hotel Jerome Auberge in Aspen; more than $10,500 at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, and more than $3,000 at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho.”